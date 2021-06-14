Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $542,297.82 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $542,297.82 and $158,074.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.78 or 0.00834447 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

