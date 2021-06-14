Axis DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $104,486.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.50 million and $104,486.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

