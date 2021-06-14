Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00. Axonics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.