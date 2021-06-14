Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has been assigned a C$9.50 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of AYA stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,796. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$790.42 million and a P/E ratio of -379.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$9.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

