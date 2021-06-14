Aya Gold & Silver’s (AYA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AYA. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:AYA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.36. 140,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,796. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.09.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

