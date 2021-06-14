B. Riley Comments on American Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

