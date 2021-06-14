B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Atlanticus stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,475. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

