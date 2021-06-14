B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.97. 2,111,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

