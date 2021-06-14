Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $136.44 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $136.44 million and $10.89 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $14.25 or 0.00035620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,574,594 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

