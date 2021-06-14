Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 247,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,293,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Specifically, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.