Balancer Hits Market Cap of $171.58 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.71 or 0.00061324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $171.58 million and $28.86 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

