Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.10% of Ball worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ball by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ball by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.12. 7,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,986. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

