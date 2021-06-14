bAlpha Price Hits $74.84 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $74.84 or 0.00188603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

