Banano (BAN) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $388,611.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 42,667,308.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.20 or 0.08669444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055236 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,117,047 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.