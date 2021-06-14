BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 629,957 shares.The stock last traded at $29.83 and had previously closed at $30.35.

BXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.