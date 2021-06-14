Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

