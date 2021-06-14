Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,232 at Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BGEO stock traded up GBX 50.98 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,326.98 ($17.34). 51,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,160.88. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

