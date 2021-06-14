Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.54 on Monday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

