Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $762,974.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00164853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.01056987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.91 or 0.99962593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.