Barclays Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 600

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 565.09 ($7.38).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,706,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 631.20 ($8.25). The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.99.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.