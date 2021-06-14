Barclays Increases Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Price Target to GBX 140

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

FCH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.10). 118,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.20. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

In related news, insider Samir Desai acquired 1,100 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,294 shares of company stock valued at $230,124 in the last quarter.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

