Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Halma stock remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

