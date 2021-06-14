Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

