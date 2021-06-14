Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 523562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.