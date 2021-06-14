Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,844.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $43,844.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,029,134 coins and its circulating supply is 720,810 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars.

