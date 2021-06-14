BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. BCLS Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.