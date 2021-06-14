Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $856.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

