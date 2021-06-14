Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

