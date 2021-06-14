Beam Tops One Day Volume of $16.40 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Beam has a total market cap of $60.10 million and $16.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001241 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 134.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,239,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

