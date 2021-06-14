BeatzCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $80.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00088302 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

