Beaxy (BXY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $690.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $690.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00788745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.08 or 0.07911910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.