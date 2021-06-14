Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,644.96 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,644.96 or 0.04040188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $118.44 million and $11.87 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00221980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033002 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.