Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $169,807.73 and $28,866.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

