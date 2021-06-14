Beetle Coin Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $282,616.90 and $123,801.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

