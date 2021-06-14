Beldex Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.13 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $152,976.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.