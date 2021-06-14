BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

