Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,545.67 ($46.32).

Shares of LON BWY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,481 ($45.48). 303,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,586.24. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

