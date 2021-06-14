Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

BSY stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

