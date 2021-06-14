Benz Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $651.25 and $2.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

