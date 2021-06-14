Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,457. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

