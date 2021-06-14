Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.00. 20,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,011. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.24.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

