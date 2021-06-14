Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

