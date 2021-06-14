Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

