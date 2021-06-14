Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 493.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $232.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.