Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 534 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 150,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,998 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.61. 930,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

