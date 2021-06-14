Berry Data Trading Down 17.3% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Berry Data has a market cap of $3.06 million and $227,324.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00186959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.39 or 0.01081546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.03 or 1.00066935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

