Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 9.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Berry Global Group worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $66.84. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

