Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.07

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

