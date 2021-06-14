Beyond Air, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.51 on Monday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

