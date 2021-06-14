Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 467.6% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $9,635.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.76 or 0.07872818 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.